Setting fire to 2021

Patrons of High Peaks Winery, Winthrop, stay warm by a “Good Riddance Bon Fire” on the last day of 2021. It was a time to write down what you want to permanently leave behind from the last 12 months and literally burn it away. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

WINTHROP -- Patrons of High Peaks Winery kept warm by a “Good Riddance Bon Fire” on the last day of 2021. It was a time to write down what you wanted to permanently leave behind from the last 12 months and literally burn it away.

