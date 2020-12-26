St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union donates

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Foundation received a generous $1000 donation from the St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union. “CHMC is supporting our community during a very trying time, and we at St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union wanted to show gratitude in return,” said Richard Tacchino, business development manager at the credit union. Pictured, from left, is Amanda Hitterman, CHMC Foundation executive director, and Richard Tacchino, business development manager at St. Lawrence FCU. Submitted photo
