Artist Liza L. Paige, right, cleans off her brush Thursday as she receives help from Norwood-Norfolk honor students with painting a beach shoreline-themed mural in the Norwood Recreation Pavilion. The mural project is funded by the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and administered by the St. Lawrence County Arts Council. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
