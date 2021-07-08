MASSENA — The Seaway International Bridge is seen in the background as tugboat Theodore Too enters U.S. waters of the St. Lawrence River on Thursday morning as he approaches the Snell Lock.
Roughly 100 people gathered at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Visitors’ Center on Thursday to watch the iconic tug arrive at the Eisenhower Lock. The visitors’ center opened early to allow the public to view the tug’s transit through the lock.
He will be near the U.S. shoreline today in Massena, up to Ogdensburg. He will then dock in Prescott, Ontario.
He will pass Alexandria Bay and Clayton en route to Kingston, Ontario, on Monday.
