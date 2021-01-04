Latest News
- Second round of federal stimulus checks are now arriving
- Watertown Councilman Roshia to resign, citing new job
- United Way of NNY to hold annual meeting Jan. 11 via Zoom
- Free milk, food distribution scheduled for Wednesday at Jefferson Community College
- Local state lawmakers, families come together to oppose closing of Watertown Correctional
- PHOTO: Thorough cleaning at the car wash
- St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators nominates new chairperson
- North country hospitals left with vaccines to disperse before deadline
Kelsey Creek apartments in Watertown sold to two developers
Hammond native returns to north country amid pandemic to open Route 68 Deli
Ogdensburg native fighting COVID-19 on the road
Hand sanitizer manufacturers hit with ‘surprise’ fee, later reversed, but leaves one with gallons it can’t sell
Months after dog found locked in storage unit, German Shepherd finds new home
