Shortly after sunset on Thursday, tugboats Lois M, left, and Wyatt M, right, both flagged out of Canada, shepherd a barge carrying the Cherry St. Bridge, built in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, into the United States via the St. Lawrence River, en route to Toronto.
Several people waiting to see the bridge barge in the overlook parking area were told Thursday evening that a ship in the Eisenhower Lock is stuck with engine trouble, and the bridge would be delayed anywhere from three to five hours.
