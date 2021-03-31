OGDENSBURG — Hundreds of dead fish float along the shore of a wetland adjacent to the Oswegatchie River and the Maple City Trail in Ogdensburg on March 27.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation attributes the cause to a winterkill. In small, shallow lakes like the one in the town of Oswegatchie, the available oxygen can quickly be used up by live plants, and fish in poor condition can begin to suffocate.
