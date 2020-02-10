A reader stumbled across this photo from the Facebook site,

The item was posted on Feb. 3. The caption: “Photographer Dwight Church takes a photograph from a ladder propped up against his station wagon in Canton, New York, 1973.” Dwight P. Church was a legendary photographer in Canton who died in 1974 at the age of 82. In 2015, Grasse River Heritage dedicated a park in his memory on the land where his house once stood on the corner of West Main and Gouverneur streets. Mr. Church was also an early aviator. A 1936 story in Times’ files told of one of his adventures when he flew his airplane from Buffalo to Canton in a January 1936 blizzard. He had to fly as low as 150 feet, particularly over Rochester and Oswego, causing concern to those who witnessed the flight from the ground. “I am surprised that I didn’t hit something,” Mr. Church told the Times. “I was flying lower than the tops of church spires and water tanks at times. I thought that I was lost over Mannsville, but I managed to sight the state road again.” Photographs From the 1970s