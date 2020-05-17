Latest News
- Sackets Harbor Central School to hold three-part graduation ceremony for Class of 2020
- M&T Bank branch in Watertown to close in July
- Requirement to test nursing home staffs likely to cost facilities thousands
- Sunday update: Lewis County confirms another COVID-19 case; county total reaches 20
- Youth Advisory Council collects donations for homeless youth
- High school girls basketball: Two Oswego County players named to Class A All-State girls basketball team
- Central Square American Legion is still serving
- Catholic Charities receives $5,000 grant from Oswego County COVID-19 Fund
Saturday update: Uncertainty surrounds four out of five new COVID-19 cases in Lewis County involving nursing home staff
Nursing home staffers who don’t comply with state COVID-19 tests will lose jobs, Cuomo says
Clinton County COVID-19 cases up; parties blamed
Driver in custody after cross-county police chase
Watertown City Council decides to close fairgrounds pool
