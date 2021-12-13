Eight properties on West Main Street in Malone, between Harison Place and Academy Street, have been demolished. The Harison Place Project is intended to breathe new life into a prominent portion downtown Malone, with the construction of street-level commercial storefronts and 40 units for supportive and low- to moderate-income housing.
Citizens Advocates of Malone, with the help of a $4.8 million state grant, is replacing several derelict properties with safe, stable and affordable housing downtown.
