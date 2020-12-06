Latest News
- Free COVID testing event to happen this week in Jefferson County, appointments filling up fast
- Indian River students will still get snow days off in event of bad weather
- Challenges and Successes: Teachers describe education amid a pandemic
- Popular Winona Tourathon, Stone Wall ready to go live for 2021, Try-It ski race revived
- 16-year-old lands first buck on 78-degree day
- Raiders rally for victory over winless Jets
- 57 new COVID cases logged Sunday across tri-county region
- PHOTOS: Christmas parade entertains in Norwood
