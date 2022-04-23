Above: Down bound bulk carrier CSL Welland blows its horn Friday in salute to anglers on the shore of the Wiley Donato Canal in Massena. At right: the CSL Welland transits Eisenhower Lock in Massena on Friday. The mural on the Welland was originally unveiled on opening day of the navigation season. It depicts four runners in motion, striving together toward a common goal. Created by renowned Canadian artists Bryan Beyung, Emmanuel Jarus, Andrea Wan and K.C. Hall, the mural celebrates the spirit of the upcoming 2022 Canada Summer Games taking place throughout the Niagara Region from Aug. 6 to 21. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
