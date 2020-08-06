PHOTOS: Fountain demolition begins in Canton
CANTON — Workers begin demolition of the Village Green fountain Tuesday. Generous community support has helped the Canton Park & Fountain Campaign raise over $125,000 to restore the once beautiful fountain that’s no longer functional and falling apart.
