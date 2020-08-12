OGDENSBURG — After running aground Saturday just off the Port of Ogdensburg, the cargo ship IMKE, flagged out of Malta, began unloading its cargo Wednesday morning at the port.
The 440-foot ship, which was built in 2010, was traveling to Ogdensburg from Montreal, Québec, carrying wind turbine blades for the Roaring Brook Wind Farm in Lewis County.
Those strong currents and precipitous depth changes makes Ogdensburg a difficult port to approach, veteran ship watcher Michael J. Folsom said. The stern of the ship became lodged in the shallow area parallel to the dock.
On Sunday at about 10 p.m., a tug was called upon to help free the ship, but on Monday afternoon, the ship was pulled alongside the port, docking without the help of a tug.
