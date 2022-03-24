The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter SPAR passed by Hopson’s Bay on Thursday in Massena. After more than a year of extensive maintenance at the Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore, Md., the SPAR is headed to its new home port in Duluth, Minn., where its duties will include buoy tending and ice breaking in the Coast Guard’s District 9, Great Lakes Region.
