Tanner Manning, a worker with the Saranac Lake Village Highway Department, flushes out a fire hydrant on the corner of Olive Street and Broadway, spraying gallons of water into the street. The village Water Department was flushing out the approximately 600 hydrants it operates. The village does this twice a year, Water Department member Shawn White said last week as gallons of water shot out of a nearby hydrant at 100 pounds per square inch of pressure. He said the flushing cleans out the water lines of rust and sediment so the volume of water doesn’t drop over time. White said the hydrant was around a quarter-open for these photos. If he opened it up all the way, he said the water could easily cross Broadway and go into the Enterprise parking lot. Aaron Cerbone/Adirondack Daily Enterprise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.