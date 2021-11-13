Cultural educators from the North American Traveling College on Cornwall Island gave an Akwesasne Mohawk Cultural Presentation at the North Country Children’s Museum in Potsdam on Saturday.
PHOTOS: Mohawk cultural learning at the North Country Children’s Museum
-
- Updated
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Slushy conditions make travel difficult on I-81 Saturday evening
- PHOTOS: Jefferson County exchange students lend a hand in Thompson Park
- PHOTOS: Mohawk cultural learning at the North Country Children’s Museum
- Maple syrup workshops planned for December at Lewis County Winter Maple School
- Ogdensburg City Council honors the late Zeke Montroy, who started city’s horseshoe league
- High school football: General Brown falters early, Skaneateles takes over in Section 3 Class C final
- High school cross country: Beaver River’s Kempney, South Lewis’ Bernard take state titles
- 12th Annual Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market set for Dec. 4, returns as in-person event
Most Popular
-
Six prisons, including Ogdensburg, on the block to close
-
Watertown native, Air Force member separated from wife and child after daughter’s residency status delayed
-
Clayton 26-year-old on life support needs double-lung transplant; vaccination status could thwart surgery
-
350-pound bear hit by car near Carthage on Wednesday
-
Editorial — A step too far: Government’s vaccine mandate on employers could backfire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.