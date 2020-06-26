OGDENSBURG — The U.S.S. St. Louis, the U.S. Navy’s newest warship, will stop Friday in Ogdensburg for fueling before heading out to sea.
The ship, constructed in Marinette, Wis., will be commissioned on Aug. 8 in Florida.
The 388-foot-long Litterol Combat Ship is officially referred to as LCS 19 until its commissioning. It is designed to combat surface and submarine threats.
