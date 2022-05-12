Up bound to Toronto, cruise ship Ocean Voyager passed under the Seaway International Bridge Wednesday in Massena before sailing through the Thousand Islands.
Half the size of the Viking’s Octantis, the smaller Ocean Voyager can easily navigate the canals and locks of the Seaway system. It sails under a Bahamas flag and calls Port Nassau home. Launched on the Great Lakes in 2016 by American Queen Voyages, the five-deck Ocean Voyager can carry 202 passengers. Ocean Voyager ships primarily cruise Canada, New England and the Great Lakes. More expeditions, including The Splendor of the Great Lakes from Toronto to Chicago, are scheduled this month and continue through the fall. Tickets for Splendor trips start at $4,699 per person.
