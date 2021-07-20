Latest News
- PHOTOS: Rainstorm downs trees, power lines in Norwood
- Sacred Heart Foundation awards record amount in seminarian scholarships
- Tickets available for DPAO’s country and comedy shows
- Rain didn’t dampen spirits as Lewis County Fair opens for 200th year
- Bassmaster Elite tournament announces return to Clayton in 2022
- Collegiate baseball: Rapids’ home game versus Blue Sox canceled
- Watertown Savings Bank plans new lending center on Clinton Street campus
- Local golf: City golf final moved to July 25 due to rain
Most Popular
‘Freak of nature’ 36-pound lake trout caught in Henderson Harbor
Felts Mills man allegedly burns down own home
Jefferson County, DEC install turtle crossing on Point Peninsula, part of larger push to save Blanding’s turtles
Pentagon offered to pay Guard’s Capitol costs
Sackets Harbor searches for memorial bracelet lost by visiting lacrosse player
