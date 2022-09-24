Thanks for the help!

A group of St. Lawrence University Orientation Leaders spent an afternoon in August at Heritage Park helping out the Buildings and Grounds Committee. One of their main tasks was covering up the graffiti on the Speare Saw Mill Bunker on Falls Island. “Thank you to the students for volunteering their time, and to Ashley Downing-Duke, St. Lawrence University Senior Associate Director of Student Activities and Leadership & Director of the Student Center for coordinating with Grasse River Heritage.” Grasse River Heritage photos
