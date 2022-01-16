Temperatures stayed below zero throughout most of the north country until Sunday. A wind chill advisory from the National Weather Service was in effect for most of the weekend.
Latest News
- Watertown city manager encourages support for firefighter grant
- Local pro hockey: Wolves beat Black Bears, set club record with 12th consecutive win
- Carthage firefighters respond to townhouse fire in subzero temperatures
- 16-year-old dead after crash in Pamelia
- Recent St. Lawrence County police activity
- Djokovic departs Australia after losing chance to play for 21st Grand Slam title
- From the archives: 1976 auction ‘quickest way’ to make a new home in Watertown
- Troll Market relocates to historic State Street building
Most Popular
-
16-year-old dead after crash in Pamelia
-
Temporary change made to CDL testing to attract more school bus drivers
-
Two airlifted to Syracuse after truck strikes tree Saturday in Pamelia
-
Lack of respect for local businesses, landowners frustrates some in first week of Tug Hill snowmobiling
-
Troll Market relocates to historic State Street building
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.