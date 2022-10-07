HEUVELTON — Pickens Hall has announced its fall entertainment schedule.
Oct.16 at 3 p.m. — The Atkinson Family-Bluegrass with an Adirondack Twist — Admission $12
Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. — Gretchen Koehler and Daniel Kelly present Fiddling with Tradition — New works inspired by artisans of the north country. Sponsored by TAUNY and the Heuvelton Historical Association — Admission $15
Nov.5 at 7 p.m. — Ray Lambiase — Singer-Sonwriter — Admission $15
Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. — Jamcrackers — Music of the Adirondacks — Admission $15
Nov.11 at 7 p.m. — St. Lawrence University Chorus — The Faure Requiem — Admission by donation
Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.— The Laurentians — Admission by donation
Dec.18 at 2 p.m. — The Barb Heller Christmas Sing Along — Admission by donation to benefit local food pantries.
