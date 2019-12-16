OGDENSBURG — The Robinson Bay spent Monday headed down river picking up navigation Seaway navigation buoys. The St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation tugboat is performing some of its last shipping season duties of 2019. The Seaway is scheduled to be closed for the season for down bound ships at noon on Dec. 31.
The Dec. 31 closing date is in line with most recent years, but the announcement of the date, which came on Dec. 4, was the latest announcement in many years.
The Welland Canal will remain open until Jan. 7 for up bound traffic.
At the other end of the Great Lakes, the Sault Ste. Marie Locks will close on Jan. 15.
