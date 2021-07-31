MASSENA — Pickleball players from around the county will be converging on the Massena Arena on Aug. 7 for a “Battle of the Paddles” tournament.
Sabel Bong from Potsdam, an avid pickleball fan and player, said it will be the second pickleball tournament in St. Lawrence County.
Mr. Bong is also a member of the Pickleball Planning Committee, which includes Cathy Henry, who is one of the organizers; Teresa Fisher, who is in charge of getting the prizes; and Marty Andrews, who’s also helping organize, measuring the courts and putting down the tape.
“He’s the guy that has really spearheaded SUNY Potsdam, the outdoor courts, the spray painting. He did a lot of the legwork,” Mr. Bong said.
They’ve planned a 24-player, round-robin tournament featuring players from throughout the county, including Massena, Waddington, Canton, Potsdam, Gouverneur and other areas. The tournament, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will include two divisions playing on four pickleball courts at the arena.
Prizes will be awarded to the top two finishers in each division, and other prizes will be raffled off.
“There’s already 24 people signed up for the tournament in Massena. It filled in five days once we put it on the schedule. This time we have points, we have the top ranked people, we have prizes. We’re very, very excited,” he said.
Mr. Bong has been playing pickleball for about five months.
“I went over to SUNY Potsdam, and I was playing tennis. I didn’t have any tennis partners at the time. So some people were playing pickleball next door. They kept asking me to come play with them. I said, ‘Well, I’ll play pickleball if you play tennis,’” he said.
He said pickleball is somewhat similar to tennis.
“The stroke is a little shorter because tennis is a long stroke. I prefer pickleball because it’s half the size of tennis and I don’t have to run as much. The cardio is the same, and it’s quicker between points, so you really get a workout,” Mr. Bong said.
He plays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Pine Street Arena in Potsdam.
Massena offers courts inside the arena, and Canton has five courts. One of the players is an 84-year-old woman who plays every Tuesday and Thursday.
“It’s good for the elderly,” he said.
The sport continues to gain in popularity, he said.
“Yesterday at the Pine Street Arena in Potsdam they have five courts and all five are taken, and more people are waiting,” he said.
For more information, contact Ms. Henry at 315-323-0106 or clordhenry@gmail.com or Mr. Bong at 315-262-7175 or sabelb23@gmail.com.
