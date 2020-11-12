POTSDAM — The Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation held its second pie sale of the year just in time for the holidays Saturday at the Lodge at Dreaming Tree Ranch, 185 Wilkinson Rd.
The Pie sale raised $4,705 to be used to continue making renovations and completing projects at The Lodge at Dreaming Tree Ranch.
The foundation was established by James and Karen Curtis after their 18-year-old daughter, Samantha “Sami” Curtis, died in May 2017 following a two-year battle with cancer.
Since childhood Miss Curtis raised thousands of dollars for the St. Lawrence County Cancer Foundation. She was a foundation board member at 13.
She served as an FFA Club officer, was a three-sport athlete at Canton Central School. She received the Liberty Award, the highest honor presented by the U.S. Senate and the 2017 Woman of Distinction Award from state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie.
Before Miss Curtis passed, she was told the funds she had raised since 2015 for the St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund would be transferred to the Northern New York Community Foundation to create a legacy fund.
The Lodge serves as a retreat for area families dealing with pediatric cancer or other life-altering events.
To make a donation, go to the helpsamikickcancer.org website or email helpsamikickcancerfoundation@gmail.com.
