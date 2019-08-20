CANTON — A Piercefield man Monday admitted to violating his probation sentence and will have to go to treatment to avoid a possible jail sentence.
Steven W. Webber, 31, of 11204 Route 3, admitted to St. Lawrence County Court judge Jerome J. Richards that he violated his Aug. 20, 2018 probation sentence of three years for his Tupper Lake Village Court conviction of misdemeanor third-degree assault.
Mr. Webber had his probation transferred from Franklin County to St. Lawrence County, and he told Judge Richards that he violated that probation by leaving the county without permission twice on July 26, having traveled back to Franklin County and remaining there beyond his curfew.
Moreover, he admitted to continued use of marijuana, having tested positive for THC, and went to a party in Tupper Lake where alcohol was served.
Mr. Webber also admitted to not having paid his $250 in court fines, fees and surcharges.
Judge Richards sent Mr. Webber back to the St. Lawrence County jail where he was being held. The judge agreed to release him on electronic home monitoring once his family gets a land line phone service as needed. He will also have 14 days to get a substance abuse evaluation set up.
Judge Richards said he will adjourn resentencing for four months to allow Mr. Webber to come into compliance. If he does, Mr. Webber will continue under probation supervision. He faces a maximum of one year in the St. Lawrence County jail under his misdemeanor conviction.
