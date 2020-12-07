PIERREPONT — The Brown’s Bridge Road bridge spanning the Raquette River, south of Hannawa Falls, closed Monday and is set to be replaced.
According to St. Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers, the bridge should be reopened by Oct. 31, 2021.
The nearest crossing is to the north in Hannawa Falls. The detour recommended by the county Highway Department will follow Route 56 north and turning onto Church Street in the hamlet and heading south, eventually merging with River Road. The detour will add roughly 10 minutes to driving time.
The $2 million bid by J.E. Sheehan Contracting Corporation, a Potsdam-based firm, for the bridge replacement was approved by the county Board of Legislators in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.