POTSDAM — The New Horizons in Engineering Distinguished Lectureship Series at Clarkson University will host Penn State University Professor Susan Trolier-McKinstry, who will speak on Piezoelectric Films for Microelectromechanical Systems on March 6 at 2:30 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room of the Student Center. A reception at 2 p.m. will precede the lecture. The public is invited to attend.
Piezoelectricity is the electric charge that accumulates in certain solid maters in response to applied mechanical stress. Piezoelectric thin films are of increasing interest in low voltage microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) for sensing, actuation, and energy harvesting. They also serve as model systems to study fundamental behavior in piezoelectrics. The lecture will discuss how materials are optimized for these applications, as well as examples of the use of piezoelectric films over a wide range of length scales.
Trolier-McKinstry is the Steward S. Flaschen Professor of Ceramic Science and Engineering, Professor of Electrical Engineering, and Director of the Nanofabrication facility at the Pennsylvania State University.
Trolier-McKinstry earned a bachelor of science in ceramic science and engineering and both a master of science and doctorate in ceramic science, all from Penn State.
Trolier-McKinstry will be the 19th Distinguished Lecturer in Clarkson University’s New Horizons in Engineering series, which is dedicated to improving the understanding of important issues facing engineering and society in the 21st century.
For more details, please contact Liya Regel, Distinguished Research Professor of Engineering, New Horizons in Engineering Distinguished Lectureship series founder and chair, lregel@clarkson.edu.
