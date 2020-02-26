OGDENSBURG — A resolution backing a pedestrian/bicycle ferry pilot project with the town of Prescott, Ontario passed unanimously at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
The pilot project was planned for 2019 but conflicts with border agencies slowed the planning process down and bumped it to the next summer.
“I think it’s a really great stepping stone to looking toward improving our waterfront,” Councilor Nichole Kennedy said. “We want to become a site of economic development. We want to make people want to come here.”
The pilot program will run on three weekends this summer on dates that have yet to be selected.
When a delegation from Prescott visited at the Feb. 10 meeting, Prescott Mayor Brett Todd said they were close to choosing a vendor to supply a boat for the project and to setting a fare for travel on the ferry which he hoped to keep to a one-way cost of between $5 and $10.
City Manager Sarah Purdy informed the council that if passenger fares did not cover the entire cost of the pilot project that there would be a cost to the city of Ogdensburg and the town of Prescott.
“We do have a marketing grant and the running of the pilot is considered to be part of marketing and promotion so we would be able to use that grant to cover any cost,” Ms. Purdy said.
The grant should be enough to cover any unforeseen cost and cover promotion of the project, Ms. Purdy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.