POTSDAM — Village officials are scrambling to get a year-old Zamboni repaired that is a backup ice surfacer for the upcoming FISU World University Games hockey tournament.
The games will see 500 hockey players from around the world competing in men’s and women’s round robin brackets at Maxcy Hall and Cheel Arena in Potsdam. Other games will be played at the Roos House in Canton.
The village received the Zamboni early last year. They paid $160,000 for it. Village Administrator Gregory R. Thompson on Thursday afternoon said about one-quarter of its 16 cells aren’t charging.
“According to the diagnostic program that is used ... it’s showing at least three, possibly four cells are not charging. Without those cells at full charge, it will not start and allow it to operate,” he said.
“As of right now, we have a technician from the company that manufactured the batteries on site. They’re testing all of the cells as well as the wiring harnesses,” Mr. Thompson said, noting that the technician drove to Potsdam from Indiana to do the job. “I was personally on site this morning. It is a very detailed process, given the number of wires, etc.”
He said he’s “cautiously optimistic” it will be back in working order by Friday. He’s also trying to figure out a backup plan.
“I’m hoping that tomorrow it will be up and running, but there’s no guarantees. In the meantime, I’m going to look for a spare Zamboni, or something we can rent or borrow from a neighboring municipality, or something from the company itself,” he said. “We’re just trying to assist as we can. In the spirit of efficiency, and effectiveness, we’re trying to stay out of [the technician’s] way and let her job.”
Meanwhile, Pine Street Arena is closed to skating. Mr. Thompson said they need to either fix it or find a replacement because Clarkson and SUNY Potsdam college hockey teams that would normally practice on their home ice need to find a new practice rink while some of the university games are played.
“We were supposed to pick up some ice commitments, possibly from some of the universities who were going to lose ice time due to the uni games, thus the importance of our arena being open,” he said. “In the event Clarkson or SUNY Potsdam’s is down, they have utilized ours in the past as a backup.”
