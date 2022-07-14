CANTON — Brian P. Barry attended the July meeting of the Canton Central School District Board of Education to establish a scholarship in memory of his father, former chemistry teacher James F. Barry III, who died in June.
“My dad was a teacher of exceptional and unwavering dedication to his students and the subject he taught them,” Mr. Barry wrote in his presentation to the school board. “He believed in his students and got to know them personally and continued his gift of teaching by telling jokes or giving bits of trivia to his former students when he would run into them in the community long after his retirement. He always had a smile on his face. He never stopped being a teacher.”
Mr. Barry offered $1,500 to award five seniors $300 — one student per year, for the next five years — with an option to extend the scholarship after 2027.
A senior applying for the scholarship must have a cumulative GPA of 80, be attending a four-year college or university and be majoring in a science field. A preference will be given to students aiming to be science educators.
At Hugh C. Williams High School, Jim Barry taught chemistry, general science and computers and was the science department chair. He was at the school from 1969 to 2001.
After retiring, he was a Horizon instructor at Clarkson University from 2001 to 2004 and was the co-chair, board member and instructor for Stimulating Opportunities After Retirement (SOAR).
The younger Mr. Barry became a teacher himself and taught art at West Hempstead High School on Long Island where his father went to school.
“As a former educator at my dad’s high school in West Hempstead and at Hofstra University, I feel this scholarship will be a way of giving back to the community of Canton and the high school in memory of my dad,” he wrote in his proposal. “I am sure he would be very happy if he were here to see it.”
The first $300 award will be given out in June 2023.
