CANTON — After receiving a short safety talk, 12 pint-sized anglers headed down the hill toward the water following “Wild Bill” Locy for the start of the 10th annual Wild Bill and Melanie Locy’s Fishing Camp Saturday morning.
“I have worms and bobbers,” Mr. Locy called out as the kids scrambled toward the pond.
The pond, just off Route 25 and adjacent to the Little River is packed with fish, Mr. Locy said.
There are large and smallmouth bass, crappies, blue gills, perch, bullheads and five channel catfish of amazing size, he said.
There are also lots of frogs, turtles and other creatures in the 37,000-square-foot pond.
The fishing camps began 10 years ago, after Mr. Locy had a conversation with his fishing buddy, the famed fishing guide Don Meissner.
“He told me, ‘You gotta put on a fishing camp for kids,’” Mr. Locy said. “That first year, we had 45 kids.”
Last year, Bill and Melanie had four camps, but due to COVID-19 restrictions limited it to four kids for each session.
This year they are holding just two sessions but allowing more children.
The next camp is on July 16.
The camps are for kids ages 7 to 11. To register, email wflocy@aim.com or call 315-244-2941.
Campers should bring poles and a lunch, and a little bit of patience.
Mr. Locy gives the kids fishing tips, baits hooks with worms and crawdads, untangles lines, removes hooks and measures fish before returning them to the pond.
Awards are given for the first fish caught, the largest fish and the second largest fish.
Locy also keeps a few lines in the water to make sure every camper gets to catch at least one fish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.