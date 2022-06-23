Editor’s note: This is part two of Tom Coakleys story of the Golden Age of Golden Bear Hockey – The Streak.
By definition, unbeaten streaks must begin with one, with no fanfare and no conception of what is to
come. But in its second year of existence, 1955-56, the Bears had concluded its season unbeaten in its
last six games, and that would be the beginning. At the realm from the beginning was Coach John
Oliver, nicknamed “the Fox” somewhere along the line. In his colorful presence and profound influence
on perhaps thousands of Canton children he deserves a biography, but at least a quick commentary here
can suffice for now. I don’t know how many years the Fox coached at Canton but I do know he coached
my father in three sports 1930 through 1934 and he was still coaching me in the sixties. His favorite
elementary school exercises were “Simon says do this!” and “twist and turn and turn and twist”. I
remember so well.
For reasons unknown to me, Coach made a mid to late career switch from basketball to hockey
providing some adult guidance to these hockey kids who were showing so much promise. As one player
from those teams told me, “Coach didn’t know up from down about hockey but he would go to the St.
Lawrence University practices and we would be doing the very same drills the next day”.
But he did know how to motivate kids and kids from age 5 to 18 loved him. Though there are pictures of him skating, at this stage of his life he did most all of his coaching in practice walking up and down the rink on top of the boards (before protective glass), hollering to the boys on the ice. Never one for waste,
every broken hockey stick went home with him to appear as supports for tomatoes in his beautiful
summer gardens. And at least one stick intact would go home to be used as his “teaching aid” and life
saving equipment if necessary as he taught virtually every Canton kid of the time to swim.
Back to the streak, the 56-57 season came on with great excitement. The previous season was a real
success and almost every team member was returning. While no one was thinking yet in terms of
winning streaks the kids had confidence in their play and that great love for their game. St. Lawrence
University’s team was generating excitement as a perennial national contender and the village was deep
into hockey mania. Note that this was an era when Canton had not felt the pull of many other sources
of entertainment. Television had barely arrived with one to three possible channels depending on the
reception of a given night.
Now allowed to play 15 games each year the boys put together a 14 wins, zero losses, and one tie. The
team was still led by that blonde-haired four goal scorer in the Montreal Forum, Wayne Mousaw now a
Junior who along with his linemates Al Thorbahn, and Tom Warner tallied 51 goals all together. Then
Sophomore Stanton had 26 goals and freshman Paul Wicks had eleven goals. This offense was backed by a senior defense duo of Dave Barlow and Jim Dean and a very successful “acrobatic” junior goalie, Joe Fadden. These leaders were backed by several youngsters now coming into their own.
One bit of folklore from this season — an outdoor game was played against Alexandria Bay in 40 degree
below zero weather. So I am told Tom Warner was taking warm-up shots when his shot hit the goal post
and literally exploded into a dozen or more pieces. Coach Oliver assessed the situation and chose a
highly unusual strategy. Understanding that the severe cold was more dangerous to those not in the
game but standing on the sidelines in the snow, he sent everyone but the first line, the goalie and one
spare to the warming room. As the story goes, the seven played the whole game, scored often and
goalie, Joe Fadden was forced to make one save. The streak was beginning to be a serious consideration as the 56-57 season came to a close, now 21 games without a loss.
The 57-58 season began with great promise and increased pressure on the kids. The town was most in
tune with what the Golden Bears might accomplish in the new season. Following the success of the
previous season they would lose only three regulars to graduation, the first defense pair, Dave Barlow,
and Jim Dean, and winger, Bob Ruddy were the losses. All the returnees were a year older and
stronger. The 56-57 high scorers, Mousaw and Thorbahn now seniors and junior Stanton would make up
the first line. Paul Wicks would lead the second line after his 19 point freshman year performance. Al
Bloomer and David Bartlett would move into the first defense pair position. Tom Warner, aka “King Rat”,
was back for his senior year and he played very well everywhere. And the very successful Joe Fadden,
the acrobat, was back in the net for his senior year. There was no reason not to be excited and
optimistic as the season began.
The team did not disappoint. They ran a perfect 15 - 0 record and with every win adding to the streak
both the excitement and the pressure. Above all, however the boys had great fun on the ice while
enjoying their growing notoriety around town. The team would score 108 goals that year and 70 of
those goal would be scored by the first line (Mousaw Stanton an Al Thorbahn).
An interesting story from that year, the high goal scorers were all vying to be the scorer of the 100th goal. As it happened after goal 99, third liner Bill Day (Bascom in later years) got on the ice and of all improbabilities, scored the memorable 100th goal, and nonchalantly skated back to the bench taking his seat on the second row of the bench.
Stanton: “It was fitting that Bill (Dick’s best Friend) scored that goal because now, as I am older, I realize that we were not a group of big heads. We were not a high strung bunch, we were a team, a damn good team and it took every one of us to make up that team, a great reminder of the importance of every member of the team.”
The townspeople were thrilled with the Bears’ accomplishments. Parents and townspeople raised
money to buy the players custom leather sleeved bears hockey jackets, possibly the beginning of a bears
team tradition existing to this day. The 57-58 team was inducted into the Canton Athletic Hall of Fame,
along with Wayne Mousaw individually, for their part in the historic undefeated streak, their conference
championship and their championships in the Clarkson and Lake Placid tournaments. This team handed
over to the next team a 36 game undefeated streak to carry on.
As songsters Chad and Jeremy warned us in A Summer Song, “All good things must end my friend,
autumn leaves must fall.”
This is inevitably true with winning streaks and the end would come in the 58-59 season.
Stanton: “The 58-59 season is a blur to me and was full of stress. We were such a young team, with a lot of pressure on us to keep winning. We had just graduated our outstanding group of senior leaders who were mostly 18-19 year olds. Wayne Mousaw, Alan Thorbahn, Tom Warner, Mike McKenny, Joe Fadden and others, outstanding players. Our 1958-59 Team lacked Seniority, maturity and I, as our captain, was now a 17 year old senior with admittedly no leadership skills. Our outstanding Junior classmates were 16-17 years old also. They were a talented group of hockey players but, as a talented team we lacked maturity and cohesiveness.”
Losing Mousaw, Thorbahn, Tom Warner, and McKenny represented the loss of almost half of the team total goals and assists from the previous year, a stalwart defense in Warner and McKenny, and the stellar, goaltender, Joe Fadden, who had defended the streak from it’s beginning in 55-56. All told of the 215 goals and assists from the 57-58 season the team would lose 103 points to graduation, while 57 of the remaining points were produced by two returning players, senior captain, Stanton (39) and junior forward Paul Wicks (18).
Part two of the Bears demise was happening just down route 11 in Potsdam where Canton’s arch-rival in everything, was retaining intact its great forward line of Manley Riggs and Fisk, now three mature
seniors. They also had a new and most knowledgeable coach in Bill Sloan, who, just a couple years past,
was St. Lawrence University’s All-American goalie and part of Canton’s war-chest in the Canton,
Potsdam rivalry. Potsdam would end the streak that year with their offensive powerhouse and new
coach, but not before the Bears would extend the streak by beating the Sandstoners earlier in the
season.
Before the end however, there were some valiant defenses of the streak with the attention and strain of
the success increasing with every victory. Defenseman Al Bloomer notes that Sports Illustrated had
taken an interest in featuring the Bears in their column, “Faces in the Crowd”. That possibility lost its
promise with the end of the streak, possibly the beginning of the famous “Sports Illustrated Jinx”.
The greatest defense of the streak came with the Clinton game, “the Pride of Central New York.”
Dick Stanton recalls: “Clinton High School visited our little Village of Canton to once again play hockey with us. I am sure they came to take revenge (losing to Canton 7 to 1 the previous season). During that visit the Clinton players stayed overnight in our players’ homes. Anyway, there was a big crowd in Appleton Arena at game time. I could feel the tension and the butterflies. To make a long story short, after the first 2 periods the score was Clinton 4, Canton 0. I felt sick to my stomach when we went into our locker room after that 2nd period. Then all hell broke loose. Coach John Oliver, normally a very congenial and quiet man, started ripping into us about our pride. One by one other Canton men, like Buck Barton, who had been associated with all of us since our Pee Wee days came into our locker room and had their say. There was nothing mean or derogatory said to us individually, but they made it very clear what was expected of us and they expected us to get it done right there and right now.”
“After that time out, I was very very happy to get back on the ice and when the 3rd period started the
puck bounced our way and we quickly scored 2 goals in the first minute. We were back in the game and
down by 2. In the next 14 minutes we scored 3 more goals, shut out Clinton and beat that strong
Clinton team with a final score of Canton 5, Clinton 4. I found out in later years that the Clinton Team
was 14-2 that year. The Canton Pride was in place and I was proud to be part of it. I don’t remember
who scored the final 3 goals for us, but I do know for a fact that Doug Thorbahn, (Al Thorbahn’s younger
brother) had one of them. Of all the games I played for Canton High School, that one is the most
memorable.”
Dick does not mention here that he scored the first two Canton goals in the first minute of
that third period.
In late January of 1959 the streak would end. It was a 6 to 2 loss which was of course inevitable. But
making it more difficult the loss was to the arch-rival, Potsdam, in the Bear’s hometown arena Appleton,
where “everything” hockey had started, in a game where Canton outshot Potsdam 23 to 14.
“Losing the game to Potsdam really hurt emotionally. Especially Potsdam. I remember how quiet it was in the locker room after that loss. It hurt. It still hurts and I think of it often.” Dick Stanton.
Anyone who has played this magical game has felt that feeling, and that feeling remains with us, the price we pay for being part one of the most infectious sports imaginable.
But wait, the undefeated streak of the fifties has a very unlikely sequel.
Harold “Doc” Rasbeck, a Russell and actually a Canton Miner Street boy for a time in the ‘20s and a St. Lawrence hockey star in the late 20’s (outdoor ice era), carried the “hockey bug” to southern New York state where he had a career of teaching chemistry and coaching hockey. In the 64-65 season, his Sleepy Hollow Hockey team was on the verge of breaking the Canton undefeated record. “Doc” pulled some strings to bring the team to Canton to break that record against the team that held the state record in December of 1964.
As reported by locals they caused quite a stir arriving in their coach bus and sporting their classy red jackets around town. Appleton was near capacity for this showdown. They were totally intimidating as they skated onto the ice in all white uniforms. But the drop of the puck revealed an entirely different scene as the Canton boys demolished the visitors 11 to 2 and the Bears in that game will tell you it could have been much worse.
An article in the Tarrytown Daily News reported on the Sleepy Hollow experience. It spoke of Doc’s “job”
as a rink rat at the St. Lawrence outdoor rinks, his pay being his admission to the St. Lawrence hockey
games, where he would later become a star player himself. While labelling the trip to hockey country as
a memorable experience, as for the game itself, it could be summed up by one of the Sleepy Hollow
player’s quote, “They were all monsters. I couldn’t tell the difference between any of the three lines.
Nuff said.”
That 64-65 Golden Bear team was in the midst of its own golden moment with a 15 and 3 record
winning the section X championship in an era before state championships. And these boys of 64-65
impressively defended the record streak of the boys who had been their high school heroes as they
watched game after game in the late 50s, waiting for their turn.
Canton has had many golden moments at the high school level and the youth hockey level and today
the successes are created equally by highly successful girls’ and women’s teams. But none of this would
have come to be without those Pee Wee parent volunteers, the incredible Coach John Oliver and all
those “snot nosed kids” who just loved hockey for hockey’s sake. For those of us who followed and will
follow, we owe a huge debt of gratitude to these pioneers. As Ernie Stretton, one of the 57-58 younger
stars would say,” it was a magical time in a magical village to grow up in.” And it has led to a continued
magic for so many of us over all these years.
