OGDENSBURG — A proposed $104 million project that would have transformed the former Diamond National property along the St. Lawrence River into a marina, condos, hotel and clubhouse has fallen through.
In 1992, the city took possession of the Diamond property, which used to be a paper mill, and spent almost $3 million to clean up the site.
Last fall, Scott Mattison, an Ogdensburg native and partner with Blue Water Development, Atlanta, visited the roughly 24-acre property at 1 and 2 Madison Ave. and saw it as an opportunity to better the city.
“It’s a way to do something with the city, put the right foot forward,” Mr. Mattison said last fall. “This was a way for me to use my expertise and come back and show them this is what you should be striving for. Now I have to pull it off.”
After submitting a proposal to the Ogdensburg City Council, councilors in October unanimously selected Blue Water Development’s five-year plan to transform the Diamond National site.
The project has now been removed from consideration by council.
“The developer was not able to solidify plans as initially proposed,” City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said.
The proposal submitted by Blue Water included three phases that would have spanned three to five years costing a total of $104,365,000.
The plan included a 180-boat slip marina with fuel sales, a 20,000-square-foot cold storage building, 120 condominiums, a clubhouse overlooking the St. Lawrence River, an adult and children’s pool, and a 100-room hotel with full-service restaurant.
Mr. Jellie did not say whether the city would find a new developer for the site.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.