WATERTOWN — Theresa S. Barker, CEO of Planned Parenthood of the North Country, describes the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade on Friday, ending federally protected abortion rights for women, as “devastating.”
The majority decision to end a half-century of constitutional abortion rights for women has one side saying this is an incredible blow to women across the country and another side saying it is allowing each state to develop laws that protect unborn babies.
“We have just unwound 50 years of precedence,” said Ms. Barker, who is CEO of the Planned Parenthood locations in Clinton, Franklin, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. “Suddenly woman are going to lose abortion access and there is going to be all kinds of barriers for women. They are not going to get care where they need it and when they need it.”
Ms. Barker said it’s ironic given the Supreme Court’s decision regarding firearms earlier this week, which broadened firearms rights for Americans.
“We’re in a position now where guns have more freedom and more protection than women do in our own country,” Ms. Barker said. “It’s just devastating.”
She added that making abortion illegal won’t stop it from happening.
“What it does is make it more dangerous and it makes it deadly,” she said. “This is a real incredible blow for women across this country.”
If there’s any silver lining for Ms. Barker, it’s that New York State will continue to offer abortion access not just to residents, but to people from out-of-state.
“We are incredibly fortunate to live in New York state, which understands that women have the right to choose what happens with their bodies without any political interference,” she said. “We will be able to help women access abortion care regardless of where they live or what state they come from.”
She said that is one of the wonderful things about the state.
“They understand our rights, support our rights and absolutely have our backs,” she said.
Meanwhile, abortion opponents are celebrating in Watertown. Flora Wilson, a local pro-life advocate involved in several pro-life organizations, is helping organize a Decision Day Rally at the St. Patrick’s Church on South Massey Street at 1 p.m. Friday in Watertown.
“After nearly 50 years of the most extreme abortion policy on earth being imposed on every state in the Union, the Era of Roe v. Wade is finally coming to a close,” Mrs. Wilson wrote in a news release. “... The American people will finally be free to enact the kinds of common sense limits on abortion most Americans support, including here in New York State.”
Ms. Wilson wrote in a press release that the decision is a historic achievement for the pro-life movement.
“Roe v. Wade has been an open wound in our body politic ever since the day it was decided more than 49 years ago,” she wrote. “But today the healing can finally begin, starting with state laws that protect human life in the womb and provide help and hope for their mothers.”
