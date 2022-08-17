CANTON — The Town Planning Board heard arguments for and against a proposed 4.5 megawatt solar project at 95 Judson St. Road Tuesday night.
The project is being proposed by SolAmerica Energy of Atlanta, Ga. Vice President for Development and Engineering Anthony Yonnone gave a brief overview of the project as the public hearing opened.
The proposed property is on the north side of Judson Street Road and owned by Tracy and Carol Sheesly, who operate Cowbell Acres Dairy Farm.
“It is set back a good ways from Judson, such that we are accessing the project from Judson (Street Road) and interconnecting the project on (Rt.) 310,” Mr. Yonnone said. “that interconnection is with National Grid. We’ve got the interconnection agreement set with them. We’ve paid our desposit.”
The project has gone through many changes since first proposed, Mr. Yonnone said, but what he hoped was a final iteration was before the board.
“It addresses the concerns that some of the neighbors have raised with us,” he said.
Mr. Sheesly said that despite giving up 40 acres of his farm to the solar development he was not planning on any reduction to his farm operation.
“We are not decreasing our herd size,” he said.
The field for the solar farm is used only for hay and is not well suited even for that, he said. The field has very poor drainage and he estimated it would cost him close to $80,000 to bring the field up close to prime quality.
Mr. Sheesly has owned the farm for more than 50 years and the solar project would save him the labor of haying the field while providing him the money to be able to buy feed for his cows from other local farmers.
“We are not getting out of agriculture,” he said.
James E. Rose, who owns property near another proposed solar project on Meade Road, said he appreciates what the Sheeslys have contributed to the community and the local economy over the years but is alarmed by the loss of farmland in the area.
“It’s sickening to me to think that here in a few years we’re going to have a couple thousand acres of solar farms. And, we are losing all this agricultural land,” he said.
Mr. Rose said he knew that the energy projects were coming.
“I worry about our grandchildren and future generations and where they are going to grow crops,” he said. “I get the money part of it. There’s a lot of farmers that are ready to get out. Farming is not easy. But I wish there was another answer other than solar.”
Kathleen Casey, who lives adjacent to the Sheesly property, said she was very much opposed to the project.
When she and her husband bought the property, the area surrounding it was “pristine,” she said.
Mrs. Casey said he recently drove around to view solar arrays and found them to be unappealing.
She said she is worried about the solar farm expanding in the future and how its proximity will affect her property value.
“I just don’t see it as being beneficial,” Mrs. Casey said.
Mrs. Sheesly read a letter from Michael J. Newtown, dean of he Canino School of Engineering Technology at SUNY Canton.
Producing electricity locally is a benefit to the community, Mr. Newtown wrote.
“You could move Canton into the future while enabling this and other upcoming projects to utilize solar energy,” Mr. Newtown wrote in his letter. “I hope you are forward thinking and support this project.”
Mrs Sheesly described difficulties faced by small family farms. Cowbell Acres has just 55 cows and only 17 to 24 are being milked.
By not having to repair or hire equipment used in haying their field they can keep the farm going and benefit local feed suppliers.
“The revenue will allow us to continue with our small dairy farm,” she said.
The planning board is still waiting for sections of the State Environmental Quality Review Act report from its engineering consultant Barton and Loguidice to be completed and will meet next to discuss and possibly take action on the project at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6 in the Board Room at the Canton Municipal Building, 60 Main St.
40 acres acres of land that cannot be used for anything else, like grazing animals, farming produce, etc. not to mention environmental issues of solar panels.
