Ogdensburg City Council members approved a plan Monday night to accept sewage from the village of Heuvelton once the rehabilitation of the city’s wastewater treatment plant is completed.
“It’s a win, win for both communities,” Heuvelton Mayor Barbara A. Lashua said.
When the project is completed, the village of Heuvelton will be able to accommodate some growth, Ms Lashua said. And, Ogdensburg will know it has a paying customer to help with the financing of its facility.
To accommodate the sewage from Heuvelton, the Ogdensburg plan will need to be revised to include an increase in motor size on three raw sewage pumps at the Elizabeth Street Pump Station and an increase in tank capacity by 500,000 gallons at the sewer outflow storage tank. Those alterations will be paid for by money secured by Heuvelton.
The United States Department of Agriculture has awarded the village a grant of $4,772,000 and a loan of $8,248,000 to cover the costs.
The Heuvelton project will run in parallel with the Ogdensburg project, Ms. Lashua said.
“By the time Ogdensburg is done, we should be ready to make the connection,” she said.
With the Heuvelton wastewater treatment plant nearing the end of its useful life, Ms. Lashua said, the village had to decide whether to rehab its plant or find another way to handle waste water.
Decommissioning the current plant opens the village up for growth, she said.
The plant not only handles waste from the 700 or so residents of Heuvelton, but also from the Losurdo Cheese plant, which employs about 65 people.
“The plant, as is, limits expansion in the future,” she said.
Ogdensburg is approximately six miles from Heuvelton along Route 812 and through the town of Oswegatchie.
The pipeline route could allow for some development, Ms. Lashua said, although there would be parameters to meet to allow for tapping into the line.
“Anything that goes into the line needs to be approved by the city of Ogdensburg,” she said.
Cost to use the Ogdensburg plant will be based on the amount of waste processed, a portion of the operation and maintenance of the plant and a portion of the capital cost for the increase in the size of the plant, Ms. Lashua said.
What the ultimate cost to ratepayers will be cannot be determined yet, she said.
“What we can tell from the engineers’ report is that there should not be a significant raise in rates for users,” she said.
