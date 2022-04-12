OGDENSBURG — The city will have its own museum dedicated to Ogdensburg history in the near future.
That was the takeaway from a Monday night presentation to the City Council on what will be called the Ogdensburg History Museum, a nonprofit organization that will be separate from the city with its own bylaws, monthly meetings and board members.
“We have people on our board who have extensive museum experience,” said city historian Julie Madlin, who added that the History Museum project has received assistance from the Frederic Remington Art Museum and other institutions.
History Museum board officers include Mrs. Madlin as president, Vice President James E. Reagen, Secretary Penny J. Kerfien, Treasurer Matt Hurteau and members Wayne Primeau, Vivian Roach and Lance Rudiger.
“When I spoke to the state historian about the idea of forming a history museum, the state was very much in favor of that because our artifacts from the city are in several different locations,” Mrs. Madlin said. “Some are at the Ogdensburg Public Library, some are at the Remington Art Museum, some are in my office here at the city. A lot of them are in people’s attics and cellars and garages and lockers and the state does not like that. They like artifacts to be in one place and so they were very well in favor of having this museum.”
A site for the museum is still being negotiated and is yet to be disclosed. Mrs. Madlin said that a three-year lease is being sought.
According to Mrs. Madlin’s presentation, the mission of the museum is to “share Ogdensburg’s stories, collecting, preserving, exhibiting, and interpreting history, and help people make personal connections to it.”
“Our vision is really based on the river. We have two rivers here. We wanted to base the museum on that so basically people would be going through a pathway that sort of looks like a river and we want collect, preserve and exhibit and interpret the history we have in this town,” Mrs. Madlin said. “We want to educate kids and adults all the way from the settlement of Native Americans right through to urban renewal of the 1970s. As they walk through the museum they will basically be able to walk through history.”
The museum has a three-year financial plan based on annual giving, planned giving and grants. The board is soliciting $75,000 in seed money to get the museum up and running.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie recommended that the City Council consider using $25,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help the museum efforts. ARPA funds had been distributed to municipalities across the country in an effort to help offset losses from the COVID-19 pandemic and the city was awarded a total of $1,068,179 in federal funding.
The City Council unanimously agreed.
