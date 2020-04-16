MASSENA — Plans are still on for the top 50 anglers in the country to converge on Massena in August to compete for a $200,000 top prize in the five-day 2020 Fishing League Worldwide Pro Circuit Championship.
“Since this is the national championship, they’re still going ahead with the plans on the same dates for Massena this year. This is one of the things we’re working on,” town Sports-Fishing Promotion Director Donald Meissner told the Massena Town Council on Wednesday.
“We’ve given them sort of our projection of what we want to do for our tournament this summer. They were not only pleased with that, they came up with some other suggestions,” he said.
He said they are putting together an expanded kids’ fishing tournament “because that seemed to appeal to them as well as us.”
There are also plans for fireworks, a discussion about a scavenger hunt, and “we’re going to try to get the best band that we can,” Mr. Meissner said.
“We have other plans to sort of make this so unique that they’ve never done anything like this,” he said.
He said FLW officials want to make the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe a bigger part of the event, including holding a special Mohawk banquet one night during the week. A camera crew would film the event for the FLW’s television show.
The 2019 Costa Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) Series Northern Division tournament was held in September, drawing more than 250 anglers to the area.
“They have come to the decision, based on the experience they’ve had in Massena and based on the proposals that we have given them, that they want to sort of set Massena, Detroit, Michigan and Potomac as almost permanent sites that are in a continual collaboration with the FLW. What that means is they know they get what they expect here. We’ve proven ourselves more than most places, so they like that responsibility,” Mr. Meissner said.
He said FLW officials were planning to have their Angler of the Year ceremony in Massena in 2021.
“That’s another one of their big national events that caps off the entire year for the FLW,” he said.
Mr. Meissner said he was pleased to hear Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo say that it should become more of a state priority to support outdoor tourism in the north country once the COVID-19 crisis is over.
“I think that’s almost like a no-brainer... because if this does start to ease, people are so cabin fevered in. You can see it,” he said.
Once individuals can get out to enjoy the outdoors, “I do believe that being able to enjoy what we offer is going to put us in a unique position,” he said.
Mr. Meissner said, based on conversations he had at sports shows, Massena was starting to get more attention for its fishing opportunities.
“This is our year. Massena is getting more and more known. I’m getting calls almost daily from people in the Philadelphia area and Massachusetts, people I saw four years ago in Columbus, Ohio. This is the year they want to come up. What we have in the Massena area is so different than most of the other waterways in the state,” he said.
