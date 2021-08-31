POTSDAM — A Plattsburgh man was arrested following an extensive vehicle pursuit through the village of Potsdam Sunday night.
Tyler M. Whitehurst, 21, was charged by Potsdam Police with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, failure to comply with a lawful order, and at least 13 Vehicle and Traffic Law violations — including speeding, passing red lights, failing to stop, and failing to yield.
Police allege Mr. Whitehurst was driving on Sandstone Drive when he swerved in the direction of an officer conducting an unrelated traffic stop. Police said a pursuit began and continued through the village, on Maple Street, Clarkson Avenue, Hamilton Street, Bay Street and Leroy Street. The pursuit ended on the Clarkson University campus, according to police.
During certain portions of the pursuit, police said Mr. Whitehurst was allegedly driving at speeds of 70 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Mr. Whitehurst was released on appearance tickets for Potsdam Town Court.
