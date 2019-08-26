CANTON — A Gouverneur man who was set to take a plea deal in connection with a May 29 domestic dispute that would have put him in prison had his case tabled after a St. Lawrence County assistant district attorney vetoed part of the proposed deal.
Leland A. Whitton, 39, of 90 Dane Road, is charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, third-degree intimidating a victim or witness, third-degree tampering with a witness, all felonies, and fourth-degree criminal solicitation and fifth-degree conspiracy, both misdemeanors.
Mr. Whitton was ready to plead guilty to the felony first-degree criminal contempt in exchange for a prison sentence following plea negotiations with members of the district attorney’s office.
The deal would have had him plead to a second felony count and he would have been released between the time of his plea and his sentencing with conditions. If he complied with the conditions of his release, at sentencing, he would vacate his guilty plea to the second felony count and be sentenced to two to four years in prison. If he failed to comply, the second felony count would stick and he would be sentenced to four to eight years in prison.
But that didn’t pass muster with Assistant DA Matthew L. Peabody, who said he wasn’t present during the negotiations and that had he been, he would never have agreed to the release of Mr. Whitton.
Mr. Peabody said Mr. Whitton threatened the mother of his children while an order of protection was issued against him in her favor and that he did so in “a very public place,” that being the St. Lawrence County Fair, and did so in the presence of officers.
Additionally, Mr. Peabody said Mr. Whitton, while being held in the St. Lawrence County jail, told his own son on a recorded line that he should do whatever it takes to keep her from making it to court and testifying against him in a preliminary hearing and that the woman was “deathly afraid.”
“He did this while he thought he was facing life in prison,” Mr. Peabody said, remarking that he was worried about what Mr. Whitton would do if released while only facing eight years at most.
“This is the one of the most serious (domestic violence) cases to ever come across my desk,” he said. “I never had someone make a call to their own children to threaten violence on their own mother.”
Judge Richards pulled the plea deal and told Mr. Whitton’s attorney, Conflict Defender David Tobias, that they would have to renegotiate the deal, after Mr. Tobias disputed the claims, telling the court no one was injured and that the woman made it safely to the preliminary hearing to testify against his client.
Mr. Whitton was returned to St. Lawrence County jail on $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond.
