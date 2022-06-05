POTSDAM — SLC Arts invites community members to meet poet jim bourey at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center, 6 Raymond St, Potsdam, on Friday, June 10th from 5 to 6 PM, to launch his new collaborative poetry collection, Season of Harvest, co-authored by Linda Blaskey of Milton, Delaware and read passages from the new book. Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event and at the SLC Arts Store. Light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.
Jim and Linda had the idea of collaborating many years back but had trouble getting started. At the start of the pandemic, the promotion of their own separate books was put on hold. They discussed the idea again via email and exchanged some poems and were surprised to see that they were writing about the same things from different perspectives. Linda had worked with a publisher from the D.C. area on a previous collaborative effort called Walking the Sunken Boards and sent their combined poems to see if they might be interested in another similar book. The publisher was very interested and committed to the idea. They then went to work writing new poems, revising old, exchanging ideas, complaining, arguing, and finally coming up with a finished manuscript titled Season of Harvest. The book is from Pond Road Press, Washington D.C. and Truro, MA and the publisher/editor is Patric Pepper.
jim bourey is an old poet from the northern edge of the Adirondack Mountains in New York where he lives with his wife, Linda. His collection, The Distance Between Us, was published by Cold River Press in August 2020. His chapbook, Silence, Interrupted, was published in 2015 by The Broadkill River Press. His work has also appeared in Gargoyle, Broadkill Review, Mojave River Review, Rye Whiskey Review and many other journals and anthologies in print and online. In 2012 and 2014 he was Runner-up for First Place in the Faulkner-Wisdom Poetry Competition. He can often be found reading aloud in dimly lit rooms.
This event will be held at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center, located at 6 Raymond St, downtown Potsdam, adjacent to the North Country Children’s Museum. SLC Arts is a 501(c)3 nonprofit regional arts organization that strives to enrich the vibrancy of the North Country community by cultivating art appreciation and inspiring creative expression. SLC Arts programs are made possible with funds from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of The Office Of The Governor and the New York State Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.