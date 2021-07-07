CANTON — New York State Police abandoned chasing a man on a motorcycle out of concern for his safety and later arrested him in Oswegatchie Tuesday night.
Police reported attempting a traffic stop of a motorcyclist at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday. The operator was recorded going 59 mph in a 30 mph zone on Rensselaer Street in Oswegatchie police said. The operator failed to stop and sped up on Route 812 and then onto McIlwee Road. Police called off the pursuit but later located the man on the shoulder of Route 812 in the Town of Oswegatchie.
Police charged Cody B. Blackmer, 32, Canton, with third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer. He was issued a ticket to appear in Oswegatchie Town Court
