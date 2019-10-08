HAMMOND — State police arrested 46-year-old Joseph P. Dileo, of Farmington, Monday for the alleged theft of a boat from the Chippewa Yacht Club Docks, around Aug. 12.
The boat is a 1988, 19-foot Grady White with a 2004 Johnson 4 Stroke 115 HP motor. It is worth approximately $7,000.
It was found by Ontario Provincial Police abandoned in a private slip in Rockport, Ontario, Canada.
An investigation led police to Mr. Dileo, who was found to have entered Canada illegally. The Canadian Border Services turned Mr. Dileo over to State Police where he was charged with 3rd-degree grand larceny. He was arraigned at the Town of Hammond Court and released under the supervision of the St. Lawrence County Probation Department. Subsequently, Mr. Dileo was found to have an active warrant for his arrest from Ontario County. He was transported to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department to face those charges.
