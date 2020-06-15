MADRID — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies are requesting assistance from the public with an investigation into a personal injury motor vehicle crash that happened about 3:20 a.m. Sunday on County Route 14 in Madrid.
Police report a gray 2009 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound when it attempted to pass a white truck “with oversized tires and shiny rims.” The truck reportedly made contact with the Malibu as it was passing, causing the Malibu to exit the roadway. Police said the driver of the Malibu sustained multiple injuries.
Detective Andrew Ashley is investigating, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 315-379-2222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.