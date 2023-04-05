AKWESASNE — Authorities are searching on land around the St. Lawerence River for Casey Oakes, a man missing since last week who police now believe may be connected to the eight people found dead in waters near Akwesasne Thursday and Friday.

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service says 30-year-old Oakes, Akwesasne, was last seen boarding a small light blue boat on the eastern end of Cornwall Island at about 9:30 p.m. March 29.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.