AKWESASNE — Authorities are searching on land around the St. Lawerence River for Casey Oakes, a man missing since last week who police now believe may be connected to the eight people found dead in waters near Akwesasne Thursday and Friday.
The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service says 30-year-old Oakes, Akwesasne, was last seen boarding a small light blue boat on the eastern end of Cornwall Island at about 9:30 p.m. March 29.
Oakes was reported missing Thursday, according to an update on the police service’s Facebook page. Investigators now believe Oakes was connected to the families recovered from the river last week. Police said the investigation continues to evolve.
The police service continues to seek the public’s assistance in locating Oakes. Marine units from the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, Hogansburg/Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Ontario Provincial Police are continuing to search the waterways of the Snye Channel.
A Zodiac marine patrol, divers and air support from the Surete du Quebec are also being used. Police said a dry land search is being conducted by Ontario Provincial Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s Emergency Response Team.
The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service said Monday that during the search for Oakes a vessel matching the description of his was found near where the eight bodies were found. The boat was removed by police and placed in secure storage for further processing. Clothing identified as belonging to Oakes has also been found.
Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service on Saturday identified one of the men found as Florin Lordache, 28, who had two Canadian passports in his possession, one for a 2-year-old child who was recovered and one for a 1-year-old infant also recovered.
One of the women has been identified as Cristina (Monalisa) Zenaida Iordache, 28.
The identities of four Indian citizens have not yet been confirmed and next of kin have not yet been notified.
Until confirmed, names will not be released to the public.
Six of the bodies were found Thursday. Two more were found Friday.
Police had previously said the bodies were believed to be those of an Indian family and a Romanian family. Police believe one of the two found later on Friday is a Canadian citizen, an infant from the Romanian family. The other is a woman from the Indian family, they said.
