AKWESASNE — Authorities are searching on land in the St. Lawerence River for Casey Oakes, a man missing since last week who police now believe may be connected to the eight deceased victims found in the water Thursday and Friday.
Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service stated Casey Oakes, 30, of Akwesasne, was last seen boarding a small light blue boat, on the eastern end of Cornwall Island, last Wednesday, at about 9:30 p.m.
Oakes was reported missing Thursday, according to an update on the police service’s Facebook page which states Akwesasne Mohawk Police investigators now believe Oakes was connected to the deceased individuals recovered from the river last week. Police said the investigation continues to evolve.
The police service continues to seek the public’s assistance in locating Oakes, and marine units from the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Ontario Provincial Police are continuiing to search the waterways of the Snye Channel.
A Zodiac marine patrol, divers, and air support from the Surete du Quebec are also being used. Police said a dry land search is being conducted by Ontario Provincial Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s Emergency Response Team.
The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service said Monday that, during the search for Oakes, a vessel matching the description as being operated by Oakes was found near the location of the eight deceased people. The boat was removed by police and placed in secure storage for further processing. Clothing identified as belonging to Oakes has also been found.
Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service on Saturday identified as Florin Lordache, 28, who had two Canadian passports in his possession, one for the 2-year-old child who was recovered and one for a 1-year-old infant who was also recovered.
One of the women has been identified as Cristina (Monalisa) Zenaida Iordache, 28.
The identities of four Indian citizens have not yet been confirmed and next of kin have not yet been notified.
Until confirmed, names will not be released to the public.
Six of the bodies were found Thursday. Two more were found Friday.
Police had previously said the bodies were believed to be those of an Indian family and a Romanian family. Police believe one of the two found later on Friday is a Canadian citizen, an infant from the Romanian family. The other is a woman from the Indian family, they said.
