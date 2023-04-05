Investigation continues in river tragedy

The St. Lawrence River around Akwesasne after eight bodies were found last week from an apparent smuggling attempt. CBC News screenshot via Tribune News Service

AKWESASNE — Authorities are searching on land in the St. Lawerence River for Casey Oakes, a man missing since last week who police now believe may be connected to the eight deceased victims found in the water Thursday and Friday.

Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service stated Casey Oakes, 30, of Akwesasne, was last seen boarding a small light blue boat, on the eastern end of Cornwall Island, last Wednesday, at about 9:30 p.m.

