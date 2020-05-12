OGDENSBURG — Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly said in a letter to the Times on Tuesday that allegations about his interactions with city employees are lies.
City Councilor Michael B. Powers said Tuesday that Mr. Skelly had gone to City Hall on Monday night after the council’s online meeting had been postponed by the City Clerk Cathy Jock.
Mr. Skelly was pounding on the door and demanding he be let in, frightening the three employees in the building who called the police, Mr. Powers said. Mr. Skelly said he had gone to City Hall to talk to Ms. Jock and was told by Ogdensburg Police Chief Andrew D. Kennedy that he could not go inside.
Mr. Skelly returned to City Hall on Tuesday during the day and was again met by police officers.
Mr. Powers said he knows of several hostile workplace complaints that have been lodged against Mr. Skelly, including one from more than a week ago.
Mr. Skelly said he eventually was allowed to enter the building Tuesday, but that City Manager Sarah Purdy would not meet with him alone.
Mr. Skelly said Ms. Purdy told police officers she felt scared and intimidated.
“At no time did I say or do anything that was disrespectful or confrontational,” Mr. Skelly wrote. “The police escorted me to my office and kept an officer outside.”
On Tuesday, Mr. Powers acknowledged that Mr. Skelly commanded a majority on the City Council and that his plan to lay off police officers and parks and recreation employees could eventually be successful.
“But you can’t do it by being underhanded and failing to follow open government rules that have been put in place,” Mr. Powers said.
Employee complaints against Mr. Skelly are being forwarded to the state Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau (PESH).
