OGDENSBURG – Police reports indicate that Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly was the subject of two calls on successive days this week.
At 7:13 p.m. Monday, shortly after a City Council meeting was postponed by City Clerk Cathy Jock on the grounds that the online application being used for the meeting could not accommodate the number of people who wanted to attend, Ms. Jock made a call to police.
Mr. Skelly said he went to City Hall after he couldn’t reach Ms. Jock by phone and after talking with Councilor Steven M. Fisher.
The two, Mr. Skelly said, had determined if Mr. Skelly talked to Ms. Jock they could get a new meeting scheduled for the next night at 8 p.m. The city normally gives 24-hour notice of special meetings.
Mr. Skelly said he just wanted to “get it done” but would not say what was planned for the meeting, saying it would be easier just to read the agenda when it was released.
Later, the agenda was released with only a resolution to put the City Manager on paid administrative leave.
When he arrived at City Hall on Monday night, he said, there were already two police officers in the building.
That police were in the building even before he arrived, Mr. Skelly said, he realized later was an indication that he was set up.
Soon after another police officer came up the sidewalk, Mr. Skelly said, and told him that Police Chief Andrew Kennedy was on his way and he would decide if Mr. Skelly could be let in the building.
Mr. Skelly left after a conversation with Chief Kennedy.
“I don’t think we have a real like for each other,” he said. “We had a good discussion of our differences and stuff with no profanities, none at all. We both told each other what we thought of each other.”
At 10:20 a.m. Monday, police were again called to City Hall because Mr. Skelly was trying to get in.
Mr. Skelly said he was trying to get in touch with Ms. Jock all morning by telephone before going to the building.
“I’m not realizing at this time, that I am being set up,” he said.
Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle said the notion that people were conspiring to set up Mr. Skelly was insane.
Mr. Skelly said he called people in the planning office who told him that they could not let him in due to COVID-19 regulations on building occupancy.
Mr. Skelly said he eventually got in the building but was stopped on the steps inside the side door by Ms. Purdy and that then police arrived. He eventually was allowed into his office where he worked with a police officer by the door and was able to set up the Wednesday meeting by email because he said he was not allowed to see Ms. Jock. Councilor Michael B. Powers said Mr. Skelly is intimidating employees and that he knows of several workplace violence charges that have been lodged against him.
“I have information that three workplace violence complaints have been filed by members of the Ogdensburg Police Department against the mayor since Monday,” Mr. Powers said.
Mr. Powers said he also knows of a complaint that was made more than a week ago against the mayor.
The complaints are being forwarded to the state Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau, Mr. Powers said.
Chief Kennedy and Ms. Jock did not return a request for comment, Ms. Purdy said she could not talk about the incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.